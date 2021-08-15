Unigestion Holding SA Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,835,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,623,000 after acquiring an additional 103,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $116.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,408,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,127. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

