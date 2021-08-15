Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333,596 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 110,167 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 2.0% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in American Express were worth $54,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in American Express by 12.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,557 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.08. 4,136,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,649. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

