Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,550 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,396 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 1.7% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $47,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 199,203 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,258 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,633 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after acquiring an additional 923,990 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after acquiring an additional 661,088 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.10.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.6521 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.