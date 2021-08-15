Unigestion Holding SA Invests $22.82 Million in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 587,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,820,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.08% of The Kroger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 55.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 10.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in The Kroger by 7.1% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 229,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 4.6% in the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 42,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,061. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price target on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

