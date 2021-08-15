Unigestion Holding SA Invests $6.71 Million in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

FNF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,066. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,054 shares of company stock worth $14,970,351 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.