Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

KL traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

