Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 23,675 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for about 2.0% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.34% of Omnicom Group worth $56,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of OMC traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,195. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

