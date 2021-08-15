Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 45,938 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,938 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.7% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,609. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.