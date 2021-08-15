Unigestion Holding SA Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,533 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $62,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,257,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The stock has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a PE ratio of 296.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

