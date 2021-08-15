Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,779 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.34% of Robert Half International worth $34,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,791,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 940,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,964 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.58. The company had a trading volume of 913,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,119. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.57. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.16.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

