Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 723,060 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of The Mosaic worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 33.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $33.56. 3,058,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,197. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

