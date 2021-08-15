Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,407 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 2.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $77,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.51.

MMC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,477. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $152.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.91. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

