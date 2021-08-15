Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,739 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.07% of Waters worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $3.94 on Friday, hitting $405.27. 188,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,733. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $405.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $364.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $3,938,197. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

