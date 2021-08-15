Unigestion Holding SA Sells 100,868 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,985 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 100,868 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,753,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,832 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 63.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,673,387 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $151,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,758 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,291 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.27. 13,089,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,277,736. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

