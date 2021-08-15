Unigestion Holding SA Sells 102,940 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,940 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for 2.0% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.44% of Cboe Global Markets worth $56,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.07.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.26. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $128.32.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

