Unigestion Holding SA Sells 10,942 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. 3,271,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,750. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.11. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

