Unigestion Holding SA Sells 14,518 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,246 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 14,518 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $26,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,556,000 after acquiring an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,817 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 12,784 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,477 shares of company stock worth $18,343,991. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $138.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,353. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

