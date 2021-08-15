Unigestion Holding SA Sells 16,657 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 2.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.32% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $65,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.35. The stock had a trading volume of 925,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

