Unigestion Holding SA Sells 175,587 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,587 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.13% of Hormel Foods worth $34,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $129,303,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 213.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,283 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 150.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 393,344 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in Hormel Foods by 84.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 308,728 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 267.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 304,954 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. 1,663,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

