Unigestion Holding SA Sells 40,947 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,947 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.14% of The J. M. Smucker worth $20,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after purchasing an additional 964,683 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after acquiring an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,302,000 after acquiring an additional 130,965 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after buying an additional 151,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

NYSE SJM traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $132.68. 511,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,436. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.37. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

