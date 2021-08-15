Unigestion Holding SA Sells 41,229 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,229 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.16% of Henry Schein worth $16,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $218,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 117.1% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 36,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.68. 425,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

