Unigestion Holding SA Sells 4,251 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,095,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $316.53. The stock had a trading volume of 315,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,210. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.22. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $320.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total value of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $7,166,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

