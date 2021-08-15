Unigestion Holding SA Sells 4,914 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $477.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,792. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $466.02. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,407 shares of company stock worth $19,839,712. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

