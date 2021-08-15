Unigestion Holding SA Sells 52,589 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52,589 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.9% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $51,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.85. The company has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $448.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.