Unigestion Holding SA Sells 60,381 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,381 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.19% of Church & Dwight worth $39,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

CHD traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.10. 773,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

