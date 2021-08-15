Unigestion Holding SA Sells 60,690 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,690 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 2.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.36% of Domino’s Pizza worth $62,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

Shares of DPZ traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $517.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,480. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.