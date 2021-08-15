Unigestion Holding SA Sells 64,414 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,414 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $400,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,528 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,672,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,456. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

