Unigestion Holding SA Sells 6,731 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 35.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 400.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,732 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $61,280,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $56,729,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 113.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,569,000 after purchasing an additional 310,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.94. 308,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.73. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $140.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

