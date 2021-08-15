Unigestion Holding SA Sells 82,669 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,669 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $59,197,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth $29,851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 792.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after acquiring an additional 271,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,950 shares of company stock worth $26,373,217. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.91. 744,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,505. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.96. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.