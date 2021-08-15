Unigestion Holding SA Trims Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050,603 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock comprises 2.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.40% of NortonLifeLock worth $64,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after buying an additional 51,933 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 124,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 45,525 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,777. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

