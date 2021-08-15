Unigestion Holding SA Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,665 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 408,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 182,204 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 119,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,803,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

