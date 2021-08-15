UniLend (UFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.57 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $36.57 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00058344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.01 or 0.00861599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00108380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00044592 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

