Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULVR shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,159 ($54.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,232.80. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,003,336.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

