Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Raised by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 1.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 900,951 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,155. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 70.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

