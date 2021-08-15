UniMex Network Hits Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $72,415.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,057,321 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

