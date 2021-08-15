Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Short Interest Update

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the July 15th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ LATN opened at $10.12 on Friday. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 172.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $627,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

