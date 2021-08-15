Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 47.0% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $227.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

