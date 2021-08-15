Unisocks 1-Day Volume Hits $422,780.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for approximately $137,676.37 or 2.99022326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market cap of $41.58 million and approximately $422,780.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unisocks has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.21 or 0.00869219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00104619 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00043784 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

