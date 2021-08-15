Unistake One Day Volume Hits $181,878.00 (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Unistake has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Unistake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a total market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $181,878.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00134365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00155528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.33 or 0.99999860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00871663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.81 or 0.06902472 BTC.

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,710,798 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

