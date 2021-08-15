Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Tops $16.87 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.72 or 0.00062460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $16.87 billion and approximately $418.78 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000684 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Uniswap

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,426,480 coins. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.