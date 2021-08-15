UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $409.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.