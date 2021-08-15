Unitrade (TRADE) Price Up 25.9% This Week

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $631,142.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.70 or 0.00866635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00108465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00044667 BTC.

TRADE is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

