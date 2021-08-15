Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unitronix stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Unitronix has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.71.

Unitronix Company Profile

Unitronix Corporation, a software development and services company, provides knowledge based tools to the mineral exploration industry. It offers PRAXA, which is used to manage sales, distribution, manufacturing, and accounting functions of manufacturing and distribution companies; and GEO-SLEUTH, which automates the early stages of grass roots mineral exploration.

