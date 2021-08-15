Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.75 Million

Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to post sales of $95.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $96.00 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $76.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $333.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $333.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $408.70 million, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $412.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $223.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

