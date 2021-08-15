UnlimitedIP Trading Up 15.3% This Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $309,637.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00864787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00109556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00044429 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

