UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in July

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $41.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPMMY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

