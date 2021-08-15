Uptrennd Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $140,959.93 and approximately $6.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 304.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00132704 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

