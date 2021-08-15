Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Down 57.9% in July

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 488,500 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UONE stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Urban One has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $355.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 308,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Eric Semler bought 566,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,074.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,290,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,076 and have sold 167,103 shares valued at $671,161. Company insiders own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UONE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

