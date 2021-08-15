UREEQA (URQA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.09 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00132036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00154209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.39 or 1.00000943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.48 or 0.00878532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.96 or 0.07004698 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.