Urus (URUS) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00057396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00867973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00104385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044103 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

